TTM Technologies (TTMI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $962.04 million for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TTM Technologies Trading Up 10.3%

TTMI stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,867,550.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 208,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,687,718.55. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,980,091 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1,564.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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