Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 7.4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Tullow Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 7.4% to GBX 12.44 on Tuesday with heavy trading—about 32.7 million shares exchanged, a 68% rise versus average volume (previous close GBX 11.58).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: two Hold and two Sell ratings produce a MarketBeat consensus of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 13.60; Canaccord recently raised its target from GBX 7 to GBX 13.
  • Fundamentals remain strained—market cap ~£190m, negative P/E (-0.92) and an extreme negative debt-to-equity ratio (-750.59)—though the stock sits above its 50‑day moving average (GBX 12.10) and well above its 200‑day average (GBX 9.16).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.04 and last traded at GBX 12.44. Approximately 32,714,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,419,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7 to GBX 13 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 13.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLW

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 12.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -750.59.

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow's operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges symbol: TLW. For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tullow Oil Right Now?

Before you consider Tullow Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tullow Oil wasn't on the list.

While Tullow Oil currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines