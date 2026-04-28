Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 7.4% - Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.04 and last traded at GBX 12.44. Approximately 32,714,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,419,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7 to GBX 13 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 13.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLW

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 12.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -750.59.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow's operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges symbol: TLW. For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

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