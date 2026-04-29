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Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Shares Down 10% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tungsten West logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 10% to GBX 35.90 on Wednesday, with ~2.68 million shares traded—down 41% from the average daily volume and versus a prior close of GBX 39.90.
  • The stock shows mixed fundamentals and technicals: market cap £447.91m, P/E -1.38, 50-day/200-day moving averages GBX 35.33/21.46, and unusual liquidity metrics (debt-to-equity -167.64, current ratio 0.06, quick ratio 7.04).
  • Tungsten West is focused on restarting the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine—described as the world's third largest Tungsten resource—with over £170m previously invested, a projected mine life of 18.5 years and first production expected in 2022.
  • Interested in Tungsten West? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.90 and last traded at GBX 35.90. Approximately 2,676,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,531,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.90.

Tungsten West Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -167.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.46. The company has a market cap of £447.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.30.

About Tungsten West

(Get Free Report)

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England. The Hemerdon mine is the world's third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years. The Company is focused on rebuilding and restarting the mine to supply two critically important strategic minerals in tungsten and tin both domestically and globally.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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