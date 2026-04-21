Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Price Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.10 and last traded at $80.07. 40,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 408,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Turning Point Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Flynn sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $195,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $921,353.51. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,735,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,230,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

Further Reading

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