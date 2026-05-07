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Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Tutor Perini logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Tutor Perini declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share (record date May 21, payable June 4), equivalent to $0.24 annually with a 0.2% yield and a low payout ratio (7.5%), indicating the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • Q1 results showed an EPS beat—$1.03 vs. $0.96 expected—while revenue was $1.39B (below the $1.44B estimate); the company set FY2026 guidance of $4.90–$5.30 EPS and analysts project about $4.72 for the year.
  • Market sentiment and valuation are mixed: TPC trades near $97 with a PE of ~63.9 and $5.11B market cap, but the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $86.50, reflecting divergent analyst views (buys, holds, and a sell).
  • Interested in Tutor Perini? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Tutor Perini has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tutor Perini to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.2%

TPC stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.18. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPC. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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