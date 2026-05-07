Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Tutor Perini has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tutor Perini to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

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Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.2%

TPC stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.18. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPC. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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