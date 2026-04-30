Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $89.6490, with a volume of 77632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Stock Up 7.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Tutor Perini's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Peter Arkley bought 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.44 per share, with a total value of $796,767.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 208,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,110,984. This represents a 5.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $732,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,699,921.96. This represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,556,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Quarry LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

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