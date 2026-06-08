TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Director Buys $152,974.25 in Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) Director Michael Doak purchased 7,865 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $152,974.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 765,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,890,667.15. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Michael Doak purchased 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $209,990.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Michael Doak purchased 22,994 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $428,148.28.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Doak acquired 16,500 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $318,945.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Doak acquired 11,330 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $213,797.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Doak acquired 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $207,570.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael Doak acquired 24,880 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $463,265.60.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Doak acquired 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $211,530.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael Doak acquired 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,790.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Michael Doak acquired 17,538 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,803.76.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Doak acquired 15,745 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $295,848.55.

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TWFG Stock Up 0.1%

TWFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. 505,878 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,793. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 94.71 and a quick ratio of 94.71. TWFG, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $36.79.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in TWFG during the third quarter worth $12,348,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in TWFG by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 954,128 shares of the company's stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in TWFG by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 593,744 shares of the company's stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TWFG by 8.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,362 shares of the company's stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TWFG during the first quarter worth $1,243,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWFG shares. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TWFG from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWFG

About TWFG

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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