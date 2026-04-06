TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWFG. UBS Group lowered their target price on TWFG from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of TWFG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

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TWFG Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of TWFG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. 29,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.57. TWFG has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 107.86 and a quick ratio of 107.86.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. TWFG had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 34.0% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 144,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in TWFG by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company's stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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