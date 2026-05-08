TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $21.00. TWFG shares last traded at $19.3030, with a volume of 20,975 shares trading hands.

Get TWFG alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TWFG from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TWFG from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TWFG from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 107.86 and a quick ratio of 107.86.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.81 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TWFG

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 52.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 287.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company's stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company's stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 225.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TWFG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TWFG wasn't on the list.

While TWFG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here