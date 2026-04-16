Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 122,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,748,170. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Adam Laponis sold 2,597 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $129,564.33.

On Thursday, February 12th, Adam Laponis sold 7,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

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Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 1,426,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,463,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 487,052 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.4% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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