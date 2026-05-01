TXNM Energy (TXNM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3028 per share and revenue of $506.24 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $533.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.29 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect TXNM Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. TXNM Energy has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. TXNM Energy's payout ratio is currently 115.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXNM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,804 shares of the company's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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