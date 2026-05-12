Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tyler Technologies stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $312.20 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.71 and a 1 year high of $621.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $341.83 and its 200-day moving average is $399.92. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,353.40. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,849,743.72. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 435 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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