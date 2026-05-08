Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

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Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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