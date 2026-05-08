Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Ubiquiti logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares plunged after a profit miss: Ubiquiti stock gapped down pre-market (from $926.69 to an $870.00 open) after reporting EPS of $3.88 versus the $4.29 consensus and revenue of $788.2M versus the expected $814.3M.
  • Despite the miss, revenue grew 18.7% year-over-year and the company showed strong profitability metrics (net margin 29.9% and return on equity 113.21%).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" and an average price target of $702.33, while individual targets and ratings range widely (e.g., BWS $980 buy vs. Barclays $527 underweight).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ubiquiti.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $926.69, but opened at $870.00. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $877.6850, with a volume of 52,010 shares.

The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.41). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ubiquiti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered Ubiquiti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $720.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $702.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Vision Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.44.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ubiquiti Right Now?

Before you consider Ubiquiti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ubiquiti wasn't on the list.

While Ubiquiti currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
This Biotech Just Flipped From Story to Execution
This Biotech Just Flipped From Story to Execution
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
NVIDIA‘s Growth Outlook Just Made These 4 Stocks Unstoppable
NVIDIA's Growth Outlook Just Made These 4 Stocks Unstoppable
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines