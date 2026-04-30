UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Stock Price

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut Somnigroup International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.60.

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Somnigroup International has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Somnigroup International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Somnigroup International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGI. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Somnigroup International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company's stock.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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