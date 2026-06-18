UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Price

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTMX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get VTMX alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTMX

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

VTMX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 16,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%.The firm had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carranza Diego Berho sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,585,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,405,511.54. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carranza Lorenzo Dominiq Berho sold 64,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $225,281.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,993,199 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,196.50. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,016.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta wasn't on the list.

While Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here