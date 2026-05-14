UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $352.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.04% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Stock Down 0.3%

TSLA stock opened at $444.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 409.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $385.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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