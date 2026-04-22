UBS Group Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $206.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $193.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company's current price.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "reduce" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.08.

Get D.R. Horton alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.02. 3,346,268 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,511. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $114.17 and a one year high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.71). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 159.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,252,842 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,126,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $649,305,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $395,179,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $274,784,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock worth $364,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about D.R. Horton

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS and order momentum: DHI reported an EPS print that beat some estimates and highlighted strong net sales orders and tighter finished inventory, supporting near-term demand resilience. Zacks Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 EPS and order momentum: DHI reported an EPS print that beat some estimates and highlighted strong net sales orders and tighter finished inventory, supporting near-term demand resilience. Positive Sentiment: Fresh price-target lift from Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo raised its target to $170 (equal weight), signaling some buy-side confidence in the stock’s recovery potential. Benzinga: Wells Fargo PT Raise

Fresh price-target lift from Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo raised its target to $170 (equal weight), signaling some buy-side confidence in the stock’s recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared: DHI declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend (record May 7; payable May 14), which supports income-oriented investors and signals cash-flow confidence. Business Wire: Dividend

Quarterly dividend declared: DHI declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend (record May 7; payable May 14), which supports income-oriented investors and signals cash-flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts updating forecasts: Several shops revised forecasts and price targets after the quarter (some higher), reflecting mixed takes on margin recovery and demand trends. This creates analyst-driven volatility rather than a consensus view. Benzinga: Analysts Increase Forecasts

Analysts updating forecasts: Several shops revised forecasts and price targets after the quarter (some higher), reflecting mixed takes on margin recovery and demand trends. This creates analyst-driven volatility rather than a consensus view. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call detail: Management emphasized strategic inventory management and market-share tactics on the call, but noted pricing/volume pressure; useful context for medium-term margin outlook. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings-call detail: Management emphasized strategic inventory management and market-share tactics on the call, but noted pricing/volume pressure; useful context for medium-term margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and softer sales: DHI’s reported revenue fell vs. year-ago and missed broader revenue expectations, undercutting the headline beat and raising concerns about demand/volume sustainability. MarketBeat: Revenue Miss

Revenue miss and softer sales: DHI’s reported revenue fell vs. year-ago and missed broader revenue expectations, undercutting the headline beat and raising concerns about demand/volume sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Affordability pressures: Management and coverage repeatedly note that affordability is weighing on buyers, forcing elevated incentives and pressuring margins—key downside risk if rates or prices don’t improve. Benzinga: Affordability Concerns

Affordability pressures: Management and coverage repeatedly note that affordability is weighing on buyers, forcing elevated incentives and pressuring margins—key downside risk if rates or prices don’t improve. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/weak broker signals: Several brokers raised targets but left “hold/underperform” stances or set targets below the current price (RBC $123 underperform; Barclays $140 EW; Truist $150 hold), contributing to selling pressure amid no clear consensus. TickerReport: RBC PT/Underperform

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here