UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a £105 price target on the stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 42.66% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,800 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,350 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,450 to GBX 7,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 8,012.50.

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Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

LON:SPX opened at GBX 7,360 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 5,535 and a 52-week high of GBX 8,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,102.70. The firm has a market cap of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 296.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louisa Burdet sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,655, for a total transaction of £44,655.05. Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 804 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,655, for a total value of £53,506.20. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax Group is positioned to play a critical role in enabling the industrial transition to net zero, aligned to our Purpose to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders as we engineer a more efficient, safer and sustainable world. We put solving customers' problems at the heart of our total solutions approach. Our global thermal energy and fluid technology solutions improve operating efficiency and safety in our customers' critical industrial processes. Our new-to-world decarbonisation* solutions will use our proprietary technologies to electrify boilers for the raising of steam, as well as the electrification of other critical industrial process heating applications.

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