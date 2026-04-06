UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $305.3625, but opened at $294.35. UCB shares last traded at $294.35, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on UCB in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCB

UCB Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.41.

About UCB

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB's work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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