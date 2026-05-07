UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

UGI has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

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UGI Trading Down 7.0%

UGI opened at $32.63 on Thursday. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.17%.The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation NYSE: UGI is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company's operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI's largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

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