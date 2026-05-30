UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $418.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.54 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 69.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 90.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

UiPath News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

Positive Sentiment: UiPath reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results that topped revenue expectations, with sales rising 17.3% year over year to $418.4 million and adjusted EPS matching estimates at $0.15. Management also said ARR increased 12% to $1.901 billion, signaling continued customer adoption of its automation and agentic AI products. UiPath Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

UiPath reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results that topped revenue expectations, with sales rising 17.3% year over year to $418.4 million and adjusted EPS matching estimates at $0.15. Management also said ARR increased 12% to $1.901 billion, signaling continued customer adoption of its automation and agentic AI products. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its outlook, guiding second-quarter revenue to $395 million-$400 million and full-year FY2027 revenue to about $1.776 billion-$1.781 billion, while lifting non-GAAP operating income guidance to roughly $430 million. That improved profitability view is likely a key driver of investor optimism. Seeking Alpha revenue and operating income outlook

The company raised its outlook, guiding second-quarter revenue to $395 million-$400 million and full-year FY2027 revenue to about $1.776 billion-$1.781 billion, while lifting non-GAAP operating income guidance to roughly $430 million. That improved profitability view is likely a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports also noted first-time GAAP profitability and stronger AI-related demand, including growth in enterprise expansion deals and agentic automation use cases. That helps reinforce the view that UiPath is moving toward more durable earnings power. UiPath Inc (PATH) Q1 2027 Earnings Call Highlights

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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