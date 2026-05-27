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Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 27, 2026
Ultra Clean logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from hold to strong-buy, adding to a generally bullish analyst outlook. MarketBeat says the stock now has an average rating of Buy with an average price target of $104.40.
  • Ultra Clean shares rose 4.1% and opened at $87.46, near its 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of about $3.92 billion.
  • The semiconductor supplier beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.31 EPS on $533.7 million in revenue, and guided Q2 2026 EPS to 0.440–0.600. Insiders have also been selling shares recently, including two notable transactions in early May.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $896,414.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,635.55. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,989. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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