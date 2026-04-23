Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $80.2690, with a volume of 219441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $503.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 944.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 439,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after buying an additional 293,048 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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