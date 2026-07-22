Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.15, but opened at $100.33. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $103.0230, with a volume of 41,892 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.Ultra Clean's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,363. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,166 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 136,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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