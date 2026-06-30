Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Up 8.5% - Should You Buy?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.44 and last traded at $141.8130. 406,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,291,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $896,414.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,635.55. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $215,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 502.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 378,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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