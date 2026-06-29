Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.40.

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Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $125.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. This represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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