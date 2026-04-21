UMB Financial (UMBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $701.8860 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. UMB Financial's revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. UMB Financial has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $136.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,698.40. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 220 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.83 per share, with a total value of $28,122.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,054,526.03. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,102 shares of company stock worth $2,458,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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