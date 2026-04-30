UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get UMH Properties alerts: Sign Up

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 564,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,084. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.43 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 10.12%.UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. UMH Properties's payout ratio is currently 1,285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in UMH Properties by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in UMH Properties by 127.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company's stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UMH Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UMH Properties wasn't on the list.

While UMH Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here