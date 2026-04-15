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UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
UniCredit logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 122% as 8,416 UniCredit shares changed hands intraday, with the stock last trading at $84.3925 versus a prior close of $82.64.
  • GAMMA Investing LLC raised its UniCredit position by 52.7% in Q3, holding 3,562 shares worth about $274,000 after adding 1,230 shares.
  • The stock is trading above its 50-day ($79.94) and 200-day ($79.20) moving averages; the company shows a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44 and current and quick ratios of 1.15.
  • Interested in UniCredit? Here are five stocks we like better.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session's volume of 3,789 shares.The stock last traded at $84.3925 and had previously closed at $82.64.

UniCredit Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniCredit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in UniCredit were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit is a Milan-based global banking and financial services group offering a comprehensive range of banking solutions. As one of Europe's leading banking institutions, the firm provides services in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, private banking and asset management. UniCredit's network spans key European markets, leveraging a diversified business model to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

The group's retail banking arm delivers deposit accounts, loans, payment services and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its broad customer base.

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