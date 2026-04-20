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UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
UniCredit logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • UniCredit shares fell 6.2% on Monday to $80.47 (intraday low $80.09) on just 1,950 shares traded, a ~48% decline versus average session volume.
  • The stock is trading near its moving averages (50-day SMA $79.64, 200-day SMA $79.37) while the bank's reported ratios show a current and quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity of 1.44.
  • Hedge fund GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake by 52.7%, now owning 3,562 shares of UniCredit worth about $274,000 according to its latest 13F filing.
  • Interested in UniCredit? Here are five stocks we like better.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.09 and last traded at $80.4725. 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

UniCredit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniCredit

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in UniCredit were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit is a Milan-based global banking and financial services group offering a comprehensive range of banking solutions. As one of Europe's leading banking institutions, the firm provides services in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, private banking and asset management. UniCredit's network spans key European markets, leveraging a diversified business model to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

The group's retail banking arm delivers deposit accounts, loans, payment services and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its broad customer base.

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