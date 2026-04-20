UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.09 and last traded at $80.4725. 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

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UniCredit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniCredit

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in UniCredit were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About UniCredit

UniCredit is a Milan-based global banking and financial services group offering a comprehensive range of banking solutions. As one of Europe's leading banking institutions, the firm provides services in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, private banking and asset management. UniCredit's network spans key European markets, leveraging a diversified business model to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

The group's retail banking arm delivers deposit accounts, loans, payment services and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its broad customer base.

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