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UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
UniCredit logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • UniCredit gapped down before the market open, opening at $72.08 after a prior close of $75.0675 and last trading at $72.92 on just 529 shares.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day ($81.31) and 200-day ($79.10) moving averages; the company reports a current and quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity of 1.43.
  • Hedge fund GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake by 52.7% in Q3, owning 3,562 shares of UniCredit valued at about $274,000.
  • Five stocks we like better than UniCredit.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.0675, but opened at $72.08. UniCredit shares last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

UniCredit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in UniCredit were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit is a Milan-based global banking and financial services group offering a comprehensive range of banking solutions. As one of Europe's leading banking institutions, the firm provides services in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, private banking and asset management. UniCredit's network spans key European markets, leveraging a diversified business model to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

The group's retail banking arm delivers deposit accounts, loans, payment services and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its broad customer base.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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