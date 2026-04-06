UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.0675, but opened at $72.08. UniCredit shares last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

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UniCredit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF - Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in UniCredit were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About UniCredit

UniCredit is a Milan-based global banking and financial services group offering a comprehensive range of banking solutions. As one of Europe's leading banking institutions, the firm provides services in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, private banking and asset management. UniCredit's network spans key European markets, leveraging a diversified business model to serve individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

The group's retail banking arm delivers deposit accounts, loans, payment services and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its broad customer base.

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