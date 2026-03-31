Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.55. Unifi shares last traded at $3.5840, with a volume of 7,537 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unifi in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unifi from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unifi

Unifi Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 452,513 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company's stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc NYSE: UFI is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi's vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

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