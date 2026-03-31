Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 10% - Should You Buy?

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Unigold Stock Performance

Unigold Inc. ( CVE:UGD Get Free Report ) shares were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 222,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 353,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,792,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,850. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 75,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 387,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$166,431.50. This represents a 16.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 10.11% of the company's stock.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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