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Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 10% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Unigold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 10% to C$0.39 on Tuesday (high of C$0.39) with ~222,973 shares traded—about 37% below the average daily volume; prior close was C$0.35.
  • Insider selling: two directors sold a combined 140,000 shares at roughly C$0.42–0.43 on March 23, cutting their stakes (ownership down 2.27% and 16.23%), though insiders still own 10.11% of the company.
  • Company fundamentals: Unigold is a junior gold explorer with a market cap of C$127.82 million and a negative P/E of -14, holding 100% of the Neita property and the Candelones Oxide project in the Dominican Republic.
  • Interested in Unigold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD - Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 222,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 353,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Unigold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,792,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,850. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 75,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 387,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$166,431.50. This represents a 16.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 10.11% of the company's stock.

Unigold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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