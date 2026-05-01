Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Unilever (LON:ULVR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50.40 to GBX 57.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential downside of 98.67% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Unilever to a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 4,200 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,150 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 4,300 price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 3,921.32.

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Unilever Price Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,355.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,611.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 4,068 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,526.

About Unilever

The world's best‑known brands, creating Desire at Scale. Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5 billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact. Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

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