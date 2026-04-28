Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) CFO Jennifer Hamann Sells 2,000 Shares

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,404. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.53 and a one year high of $274.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EJMK Ventures LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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