Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $249.40, but opened at $262.76. Union Pacific shares last traded at $261.7870, with a volume of 470,452 shares changing hands.

The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna restated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore upgraded Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 5.5%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average is $237.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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