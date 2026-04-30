uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Chardan Capital's price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.46% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.33.

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uniQure Stock Up 19.2%

NASDAQ QURE traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,429,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,244. uniQure has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 3,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $30,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,254,655.98. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $132,103.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 49,396 shares of company stock valued at $722,734 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,785,275 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $147,170,000 after buying an additional 1,705,556 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,062,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,320,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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