uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.97. uniQure shares last traded at $18.6430, with a volume of 565,211 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Trading Up 21.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. Research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,823.86. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 3,412 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $30,912.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,655.98. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,396 shares of company stock worth $722,734. Insiders own 4.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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