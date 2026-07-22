Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.69. Unisys shares last traded at $3.5050, with a volume of 545,559 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unisys

Unisys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.64 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Analysts anticipate that Unisys Corporation will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unisys news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 236,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,279.95. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,846 shares of company stock worth $156,102 in the last three months. 11.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IES Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,339 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,380 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,487 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 615,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,744,864 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 468,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,555 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336,711 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

Further Reading

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