United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Down 1.7% - Here's What Happened

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.32 and last traded at C$14.40. Approximately 6,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

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United Co.s Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.51.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 305.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of C$78.16 million for the quarter.

About United Co.s

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

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