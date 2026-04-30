Free Trial
→ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
United Dominion Realty Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • United Dominion declared a monthly dividend of $0.145 per share with an ex-dividend/record date of August 17 and payment on August 31, implying a 4.8% dividend yield.
  • The dividend is currently not covered by earnings — the company shows a 285.2% payout ratio — but UDR has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and analysts/management guidance (FY‑2026 EPS 2.47–2.57; analysts ~2.53–2.60) imply future payout coverage near ~67%.
  • UDR missed Q1 estimates with EPS of $0.57 vs. $0.62 expected and slightly lower revenue, though management provided FY‑2026 guidance and analysts still project roughly $2.53 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of United Dominion Realty Trust.

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Dominion Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 285.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,656. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Dominion Realty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider United Dominion Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Dominion Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines