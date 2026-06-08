United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas Toomey Sells 80,000 Shares

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,810,358.75. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. 3,565,631 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,462. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.37%.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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