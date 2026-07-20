United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.1340 per share and revenue of $423.4670 million for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.United Dominion Realty Trust's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $42.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.71.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.37%.

Insider Activity at United Dominion Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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