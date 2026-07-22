United Microelectronics (UMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $2.1409 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM ET.

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United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.71%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of UMC stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 166.0%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics's previous annual dividend of $0.37. United Microelectronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered United Microelectronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $8.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 53,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,966 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 261,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $11,989,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed NYSE: UMC and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC's core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

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