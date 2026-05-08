United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Danielle Benedict Sells 4,807 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,440. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get United Natural Foods alerts: Sign Up

United Natural Foods Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:UNFI opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. United Natural Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered United Natural Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,664,356 shares of the company's stock worth $137,824,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,746,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 142,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,186 shares of the company's stock worth $80,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,732,060 shares of the company's stock worth $78,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,591 shares of the company's stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company's stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Natural Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Natural Foods wasn't on the list.

While United Natural Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here