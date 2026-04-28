United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and adjusted results: Consolidated revenue was $21.2B, modestly above Street forecasts; adjusted operating profit was $1.32B and adjusted EPS was $1.07 (non-GAAP). Investors are treating the revenue beat and adjusted metrics as a constructive sign for margin recovery. UPS Releases 1Q 2026 Earnings

Revenue and adjusted results: Consolidated revenue was $21.2B, modestly above Street forecasts; adjusted operating profit was $1.32B and adjusted EPS was $1.07 (non-GAAP). Investors are treating the revenue beat and adjusted metrics as a constructive sign for margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: FY revenue guidance nudged above consensus: UPS issued FY26 revenue guidance around $89.7B vs. consensus near $89.5B, which supports near-term top-line visibility and helped limit downside to the stock. Press Release

FY revenue guidance nudged above consensus: UPS issued FY26 revenue guidance around $89.7B vs. consensus near $89.5B, which supports near-term top-line visibility and helped limit downside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Growth catalysts remain in place: Operational initiatives — e.g., expansion of Happy Returns drop-off network and broader RFID deployment — plus commentary on a coming inflection point have buyers positioning for improved returns and revenue mix later in the year. RFID/Happy Returns Analysis

Growth catalysts remain in place: Operational initiatives — e.g., expansion of Happy Returns drop-off network and broader RFID deployment — plus commentary on a coming inflection point have buyers positioning for improved returns and revenue mix later in the year. Neutral Sentiment: One-time charges and adjusted vs. GAAP split: GAAP EPS was $1.02 and included after-tax transformation charges of $42M (about $0.05/sh), while non-GAAP adjustments lift the headline adjusted EPS to $1.07 — investors must decide how to weigh recurring vs. one-time items. UPS 1Q Press Release

One-time charges and adjusted vs. GAAP split: GAAP EPS was $1.02 and included after-tax transformation charges of $42M (about $0.05/sh), while non-GAAP adjustments lift the headline adjusted EPS to $1.07 — investors must decide how to weigh recurring vs. one-time items. Negative Sentiment: Profit decline and EPS pressure: GAAP profit fell to $864M from $1.19B year-over-year and GAAP diluted EPS declined vs. last year — a clear near-term earnings headwind highlighted by the WSJ coverage. WSJ: UPS Plots Return to Growth

Profit decline and EPS pressure: GAAP profit fell to $864M from $1.19B year-over-year and GAAP diluted EPS declined vs. last year — a clear near-term earnings headwind highlighted by the WSJ coverage. Negative Sentiment: EPS vs. consensus and analyst reaction: Depending on which consensus is used, adjusted EPS missed some estimates (MarketBeat notes a $0.04 miss vs. $1.11). Ahead of the print, Stifel trimmed its price target — a sign some analysts are cautious on near-term upside. Stifel Price Target Trim

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,183,268,000 after buying an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after acquiring an additional 856,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,236,102 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $717,749,000 after acquiring an additional 117,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after acquiring an additional 993,461 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $515,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.03.

View Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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