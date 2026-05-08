United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Mizuho

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock's previous close.

PRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

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United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. United Parks & Resorts's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 851 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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