United Rentals (URI) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect United Rentals to announce earnings of $11.53 per share and revenue of $4.2195 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. United Rentals's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $53 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $1,064.77 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $701.59 and a 1-year high of $1,143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,034.86 and its 200-day moving average is $906.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,672 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $712,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,608 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $620,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $397,493,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 376,795 shares of the construction company's stock worth $304,948,000 after buying an additional 60,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,645 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,797,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,210.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,131.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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