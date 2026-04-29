United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Down 12.6% - Here's What Happened

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.45. 4,774,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,727,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Antimony

United States Antimony Stock Down 7.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.75 million. Analysts expect that United States Antimony Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 9.0% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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